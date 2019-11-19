The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Havens Corners Church
6696 Havens Corners Rd.
Blacklick, OH
View Map
1933 - 2019
Arnold Wengert Obituary
Wengert, Arnold
1933 - 2019
Arnold Leon Wengert, 86, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019. He was born August 18, 1933 in Blacklick, Ohio to Doyle and Ruth (King) Wengert; also preceded in death by his brother Allen. He graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School, class of 1951 and served in the U.S. Army. Arnold worked for TWA for 33 years as an Aircraft mechanic. He developed his love for working on cars when he was a teen. In 1967 he was on the committee to start the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a volunteer for several years. In 2018 he was chosen to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Harriet Wengert; children, David (Sandy) Wengert, Dian (Rich) Huguenard and Judy Heber (Jack Hartley); 7 granddaughters, 6 great-granddaughters and 4 great-grandsons, all who were the joy of his life. Also survived by his sister, Donna Glenn; and brother, Roger Wengert. Family will welcome friends 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday at Havens Corners Church, 6696 Havens Corners Rd., Blacklick with interment to follow at Jefferson Cemetery in Blacklick. Rev. Glen Allison, officiating. Those who wish may donate to Honor Flight in Arnold's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
