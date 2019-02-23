|
|
Bauer, Arthur A.
1925 - 2019
Born Mar. 5, 1925, went to be with his Lord on February 20, 2019. Devoted husband of Katharina (Kay) Meszkat. Proud and loving (and much loved) father and grandfather of: sons, Gary (Marilyn) and Stephen (Malia); daughter Faith (Tim) Tomich; grandchildren, Katie and Eddie Tomich, Staci, Andrea, and Evan. Served in WWll, US Army, 99th Inf. Div.,ETO. Awarded Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Graduate of Columbia Univ., M.A. Metallurgical Eng. Employed at Battelle 35 yrs. in nuclear materials for power reactors R&D. Served as US Representative to Euratom in Karlsruhe, Germany, 1964-67, and again in Braunschweig, Germany, 1980-82. Authored a book and over 60 articles in technical publications. Member of Tau Beta Pi. Past President and stalwart member of Tri- Village Sertoma. Mason and member of Columbus Maennerchor. Above all else, Art was a devout Christian, a lifelong Lutheran and member of the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church. His faith manifested itself in the way he lived his life and dealt with people. Art showed his family and all others who had the pleasure of coming into contact with him what it looked like to love, respect, serve and commit to others. He was a model in his work ethic, frugality, loyalty, honesty, acceptance and fun. Art lived the good life and all who knew him were thankful to share the experience with him. God had a good and faithful servant in Art. In lieu of flowers Art gave to Faith Mission in Columbus and would appreciate your support of their work. Friends may call at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Thursday 4-7 p.m. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd. Interment Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019