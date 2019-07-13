|
Anderson, Arthur
1929 - 2019
Arthur O. "Andy" Anderson, age 89, of Sunbury, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. He was born August 31, 1929 in Ida Grove, Iowa, a graduate of Ida Grove High School, class of 1947, he served as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, and obtained his Associates from Ohio State University. He was a retired engineer from AT&T, former volunteer captain of Harlem Township Fire Department, and had attended East Side Grace Brethren Church. Andy enjoyed golf, oil painting, and had a great love of learning throughout his life. He is survived by daughter, Kristin (Martin) Hering of Medina, Ohio with grandsons, Derick and Ryan; daughter-in-law Svetlana Anderson of Columbus, Ohio with granddaughter, Vera. Preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Norma; sons Richard and Brian; parents Arthur and Myrtle (nee Krick) Anderson; and brother Earle. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, from 6-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his funeral service will be held on Friday at 11am, with visiting beginning at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's memory to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or visit https://www.foldsofhonor.org/donate/ Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
