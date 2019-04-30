|
Baron, Arthur
1961 - 2019
Reverend Fr. Arthur M. Baron, age 58, passed away April 29, 2019 at Riverside Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Arthur is survived by wife of 32 years, Evangeline; sons, Michael (Susan) Baron and Alexander Baron; numerous other relatives and friends. Arthur served the Lord as a Greek Orthodox Priest for 31 years. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, from 5-8 pm with Trisagion Service at 7:30 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High Street. Celebration of Divine Liturgy with funeral service immediately following will be held Friday, May 3 at 9:30 am at the Cathedral. His Eminence Metropolitan SAVAS Zembillas of Pittsburgh and Fr. Demetrios Gardikes officiating. Interment Dublin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations in Arthur's memory to Epiphany Ministry, Inc., Epiphany Ministry of Ohio, PO BOX 1, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. To view complete obituary or share memories visit www.orwoodyard.com. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019