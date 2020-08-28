Champoux, Arthur
1931 - 2020
Arthur Dennis Champoux passed at home peacefully on August 27 with the tender care of Heartland Hospice. "Denny" was born in 1931 in Binghamton, NY to Frances and Archie Champoux. He is preceded in death by his brother Dale Champoux, and grandson Charles Ryan Champoux. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean; sons, Carey (Karen) Champoux, Peter Champoux; and daughter, Laurel Champoux; as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Duane, Daryll, and Doug of Binghamton. Denny was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, and was a business graduate of Bowling Green State University. He was a passionate sports fan, growing up rooting for NYC teams, then moving on to the frustrations of following Cleveland teams, especially the Browns and Indians. He cherished his time with the grandkids, who lovingly called him "Pops". A private graveside service is scheduled, with a church memorial service to follow at a later date. To leave condolences for Denny's family, please visit: www.newcomercolumbus.com
. To honor Denny, please plant and grow your own flowers, and consider adopting a feline companion. Donations in his memory would be welcome at Cat Welfare or St. Luke's United Methodist Church.