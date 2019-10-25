|
|
Coval, Arthur
1956 - 2019
Arthur Coval, 63, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019. He was born January 16, 1956. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda, and his sister Christine. Arthur is survived by his son, Stephen; and his sisters, Kathy Larson and Mary-Ann Coval; as well as his brother, Michael Coval. Arthur was a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy for 29 years, attaining the rank of sergeant. He started in the jail, and would eventually transfer to the Communications Center, and retire as a Patrol Deputy. During his career he was nominated and recognized for his work with the Distinguished Service award for his actions during the Lincoln Park fires. He sparked his son Stephen's interest in fishing and in personal computers, passing on his technical knowledge to him, and intern sparking his son's interest in both as well. As a man of profound faith, he attended Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Linworth, and attended a home church group. Stephen's family will receive friends 1-3pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, where the funeral service will be held at 3pm. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019