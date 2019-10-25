The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Burial
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Coval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Coval


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Arthur Coval Obituary
Coval, Arthur
1956 - 2019
Arthur Coval, 63, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019. He was born January 16, 1956. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda, and his sister Christine. Arthur is survived by his son, Stephen; and his sisters, Kathy Larson and Mary-Ann Coval; as well as his brother, Michael Coval. Arthur was a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy for 29 years, attaining the rank of sergeant. He started in the jail, and would eventually transfer to the Communications Center, and retire as a Patrol Deputy. During his career he was nominated and recognized for his work with the Distinguished Service award for his actions during the Lincoln Park fires. He sparked his son Stephen's interest in fishing and in personal computers, passing on his technical knowledge to him, and intern sparking his son's interest in both as well. As a man of profound faith, he attended Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Linworth, and attended a home church group. Stephen's family will receive friends 1-3pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, where the funeral service will be held at 3pm. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now