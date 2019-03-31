The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Dale Collins

Obituary Condolences

Arthur Dale Collins Obituary
Collins, Arthur Dale
1946 - 2019
Arthur Dale Collins, age 72 of Pickerington, Ohio, left us peacefully on March 30, 2019. He is now walking with Jesus, restored and rejoicing. Family will receive friends from 6-8:30 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6-8:30pm at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051. E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230; where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10am. Interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery with Military honors. Pastor Dennis King to officiate.
To see full obituary, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now