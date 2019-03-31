|
|
Collins, Arthur Dale
1946 - 2019
Arthur Dale Collins, age 72 of Pickerington, Ohio, left us peacefully on March 30, 2019. He is now walking with Jesus, restored and rejoicing. Family will receive friends from 6-8:30 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 6-8:30pm at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051. E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230; where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10am. Interment to follow at Mifflin Cemetery with Military honors. Pastor Dennis King to officiate.
To see full obituary, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019