The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur DeGroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur G. DeGroff


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur G. DeGroff Obituary
DeGroff, Arthur G.
1955 - 2019
Arthur G. DeGroff, age 64, passed away on December 13, 2019 from early onset Alzhiemer's Disease surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rockville Centre, New York on July 27, 1955 to the late Arthur J. and Sophie M. DeGroff. Art is survived by his wife, Valerie; son, Richard DeGroff; daughter, Laura (Benjamin) Burnaugh; grandson, Felix; brothers, John (Lynn), Curt (Coleen) and Forrest DeGroff; sister, Janis Pilla; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering is being planned for January 19, 2020. The details will be announced via Facebook and at www.OhioCremation.org. Please visit this website to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now