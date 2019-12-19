|
DeGroff, Arthur G.
1955 - 2019
Arthur G. DeGroff, age 64, passed away on December 13, 2019 from early onset Alzhiemer's Disease surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rockville Centre, New York on July 27, 1955 to the late Arthur J. and Sophie M. DeGroff. Art is survived by his wife, Valerie; son, Richard DeGroff; daughter, Laura (Benjamin) Burnaugh; grandson, Felix; brothers, John (Lynn), Curt (Coleen) and Forrest DeGroff; sister, Janis Pilla; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering is being planned for January 19, 2020. The details will be announced via Facebook and at www.OhioCremation.org. Please visit this website to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019