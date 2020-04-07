|
|
Gaynor, Arthur "Pete"
1954 - 2020
Arthur "Pete" Gaynor, age 65, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Pete was born on May 20, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph F. and Anne (Worrell) Gaynor. Pete was a 1972 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and earned his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. For most of his adult life he was the inimitable host and owner of the Windward Passage Restaurant. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen Gaynor; daughters, Jennifer Jordan and Amanda Gaynor; grandchildren, Page and Asa Jordan and Anna and Jude Yagodzinski; brother, Joseph F. Gaynor III; sisters, Joanne Grace and Susan Warner; numerous nieces and nephews; and his innumerable friends. His sharp wit, unbounded generosity, and remarkable spirit, will always be remembered by his family, friends, staff and customers of the Windward. Pete's character is manifested in the love and feelings we have for him. Due to current health restrictions a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020