The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Gaynor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Pete" Gaynor


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Arthur "Pete" Gaynor Obituary
Gaynor, Arthur "Pete"
1954 - 2020
Arthur "Pete" Gaynor, age 65, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Pete was born on May 20, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph F. and Anne (Worrell) Gaynor. Pete was a 1972 graduate of Upper Arlington High School and earned his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. For most of his adult life he was the inimitable host and owner of the Windward Passage Restaurant. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen Gaynor; daughters, Jennifer Jordan and Amanda Gaynor; grandchildren, Page and Asa Jordan and Anna and Jude Yagodzinski; brother, Joseph F. Gaynor III; sisters, Joanne Grace and Susan Warner; numerous nieces and nephews; and his innumerable friends. His sharp wit, unbounded generosity, and remarkable spirit, will always be remembered by his family, friends, staff and customers of the Windward. Pete's character is manifested in the love and feelings we have for him. Due to current health restrictions a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now