Arthur Gutheil
1921 - 2020
Gutheil, Arthur
Arthur A. Gutheil, age 99, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Country Court Nursing Home. He was born on July 20, 1921 in Orient, Ohio to the late Albert and Clara (Baer) Gutheil. Arthur was a farmer and also worked at Cooper-Bessemer for many years. He was a member of the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City and also was a veteran serving in the United States Army during WWII. He enjoyed gardening and his miniature orchard but most of all, Arthur loved the time he spent with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Spearman; his son, Larry Gutheil; ten grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Mary Gutheil, his daughter Barbara Gutheil, his son Jerry Gutheil, four brothers Martin, Ernest, Paul and Willis Gutheil, and his sisters Leona Saul and Flora Schoch. In keeping with Arthur's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service, with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veteran's Council, will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Forest Cemetery, Fredericktown, beginning at 1PM with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research by going to the James website. To send the family a condolence, visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Arthur A. Gutheil.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Cemetery
