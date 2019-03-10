|
Hunley, Arthur
1937 - 2019
Arthur Hunley, 82, formerly of Nelsonville and Canal Winchester, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus. He was born February 1, 1937 in Nelsonville, the son of the late Robert F. and Hazel L. Fink Hunley. He was retired from American Electric Power where he was a systems analyst and he was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by his children, Marci (Rex) Harvey and John (Shelly) Hunley both of Canal Winchester; 3 grandchildren, Abbey Hunley and Olivia Hunley both of Newark and Blake Harvey of Canal Winchester and a special cousin, Tom Carroll of Apple Valley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hunley and a sister, Rita Bullock. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery New Addition, Nelsonville where a military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends may call Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019