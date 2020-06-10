Sparks, Arthur J

1927 - 2020

Arthur J Sparks passed peacefully on June 9, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born at Blaine, Kentucky, the eldest son of Allen and Lockie Sparks, having one sister, Ethel (Freeman) and two brothers, Charles (Dorothy) and Arlie (Betty). He was predeceased by his parents and siblings. "AJ" was a WWII Navy Veteran serving at Iwo Jima. He was owner of Michael's Beauty Salon for over 40 years. He was a prominent Ohio Rosarian, being President of the Columbus Rose Club, President of the Central Ohio Rose Society, a member of the American Rose Society, and Editor of the Buckeye Rose Bulletin. AJ later became a statewide Rose Judge and was awarded the coveted Silver Honor Medal. He was also awarded the Outstanding Judge Award in 2002. AJ was employed at the Vorys law firm in the 1990's until his retirement. AJ was known for his honor, his exceptional sense of humor, and his outlook on life. During retirement AJ authored and published three books based on his life which will be long cherished by family and friends. Arthur is survived by his loving daughter Patti (Jim) Allen, son Stephen (Lynn) Sparks and his grandson, Ryan Smith. There are many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Arthur. Dear friends are many including John and Sue Dickman, Tom Wood, his daily home nurse Marty Schatmeyer, and long-time neighbor, Jo Jefferies. The family wishes to thank the committed doctors and staff of the VA Ambulatory Care Center of Columbus, the dedicated staff of Arlington Court Skilled Nursing Facility, and the OhioHealth Hospice Staff. A crypt-side service with Military Honors will be held at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, OH 43119, on Monday June 15, 2020 at 2pm. Services have been entrusted to Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop The family requests that Memorial Contributions for "AJ" be given to OhioHealth Hospice or the Columbus Area Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store