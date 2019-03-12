|
|
Korney Jr., Arthur
1933 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Korney announce his passing. On Monday March 11, 2019, Arthur Francis Korney Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather passed away suddenly and peacefully at the age of 85 years. He was born December 9, 1933 and preceded by Arthur and Cornelia Korney (parents), Cornelia Korney (sister), Francis and Mary Stuart (in-laws) and his beloved wife Priscilla Korney. 54 years together raising children, grandchildren golfing and traveling. Lovingly remembered by his children and grandchildren, Kimberly (Howard) and Christian, Hannah Hart, Suzanne (Don) and Maxwell (Amy Gibson), Michael and Marisa Matsanoff, Arthur (Danielle) and Coleton, Clayton, and Cooper Korney. A private family service and celebration will be held. Navy Veteran retired from Crane Plastics Manufacturing, Ltd. 2001 as vice president of Research and Development, brilliant scientist who held many patents and awards in the industry. Art and Priscilla enjoyed many years in Nokomis, Florida. Active member of Venice Epiphany Cathedral and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019