Koschny, Arthur

1922 - 2019

Arthur Koschny, 96, of Worthington, passed away peacefully in his home on July 7. He is the beloved husband of Hazel, and the father of two sons Mark and Drew. Art and Hazel would have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary later this month. They moved to Worthington in 1956 and became involved in the Worthington community beginning in the late 1950's with the Optimist Club, coaching youth baseball and football, and later with the Worthington Cardinal Boosters. He also served as a Trustee of the American Legion Post 239. Art was one of the few remaining World War II veterans and served in the European Theater with the 439th Army Air Corps. After returning from the war he went to Kent State University, graduating with a journalism degree. Art's love for writing was put to use writing and editing business journals and also writing short stories and plays that were performed in community theater. Art is survived by his wife; sons; and grandchildren, Collin and Aidan. A service celebrating Art's life will be held at 2pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, raise a pint and say "farewell good and faithful servant". To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019