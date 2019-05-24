|
|
Lewis, Arthur
1925 - 2019
Arthur Edward Lewis
Art was born March 19, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Arthur F and Clara M Lewis. Art passed from this life to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Thelma, brothers Franklin G, Richard E and son Alan. Arthur was a member of First Community Church, Buckeye Lake. Arthur was raised on the south side of Columbus where he was a graduate of South High School class of '42. Art was an avid outdoorsman and loved going to his cottage in Michigan with his wife Thelma. He was very close to his family and friends and loved being around them all. Art was a retired electrician with IBEW LU 683, a US Army veteran of WWII, member of American Legion Post 465, 40&8. He was an active member of Ralph R Rickly #670 F&AM, AASR, Achbar. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary; daughters, Sharon Schumacher, Susan Mueller; sons, Arthur Jr (Linda) Lewis, Jeffrey Lewis; daughter-in-law, Sherry Macioce; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service will be held Wednesday 11 AM, First Community Church Buckeye Lake, 4381 Walnut Road, Buckeye Lake. Pastor Kevin Blade officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Masonic service Tuesday 7:45 PM. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019