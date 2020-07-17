Cannella, Arthur N.
1929 - 2020
Major Arthur N. Cannella (Artini), our loving dad, husband, grandpa, brother, and friend to many passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family June 24, 2020. He was born to Stephanie and Thomas Cannella November 4, 1929 and grew up with 2 brothers in New York. He married Sarah Cannella, his loving wife of 66 years, who preceded him in death by just 2 months. Together they raised 2 children, Mark and Karen. Survived by his brother, Robert "Bob"; Art loved and adored his granddaughter, Miranda. Art had an interesting life in the world of aviation up to his retirement in 1994. Entering the military in 1947 as an aircraft mechanic, he quickly qualified for the Aviation Cadets and received his commission in 1953. He rose to the rank of Major in the Air Force as a fighter pilot flying F101 Voodoos and served for 20 years spanning two major theater wars domestically. After retiring in 1967 with the Air Force, Art started with Executive Jet Aviation (EJA) in Columbus and flew private jets for almost three decades. His private career was a who's who of many celebrities, politicians, and a US president. Some favorites included a comedian, stock car racer, and noted golfer. Art had a love for cooking and made Italian dishes from scratch. You can find Art's recipes at: www.4cannella.com
. A celebration of Art and Sarah's lives will occur Sunday, August 2 from 2-6pm, with a service of remembrance to begin at 3p.m., at the Reynoldsburg VFW, 1420 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg. His arrangements are under the care of the Cotner Funeral Home. www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
