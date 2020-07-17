1/1
Arthur N. Cannella
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cannella, Arthur N.
1929 - 2020
Major Arthur N. Cannella (Artini), our loving dad, husband, grandpa, brother, and friend to many passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family June 24, 2020. He was born to Stephanie and Thomas Cannella November 4, 1929 and grew up with 2 brothers in New York. He married Sarah Cannella, his loving wife of 66 years, who preceded him in death by just 2 months. Together they raised 2 children, Mark and Karen. Survived by his brother, Robert "Bob"; Art loved and adored his granddaughter, Miranda. Art had an interesting life in the world of aviation up to his retirement in 1994. Entering the military in 1947 as an aircraft mechanic, he quickly qualified for the Aviation Cadets and received his commission in 1953. He rose to the rank of Major in the Air Force as a fighter pilot flying F101 Voodoos and served for 20 years spanning two major theater wars domestically. After retiring in 1967 with the Air Force, Art started with Executive Jet Aviation (EJA) in Columbus and flew private jets for almost three decades. His private career was a who's who of many celebrities, politicians, and a US president. Some favorites included a comedian, stock car racer, and noted golfer. Art had a love for cooking and made Italian dishes from scratch. You can find Art's recipes at: www.4cannella.com. A celebration of Art and Sarah's lives will occur Sunday, August 2 from 2-6pm, with a service of remembrance to begin at 3p.m., at the Reynoldsburg VFW, 1420 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg. His arrangements are under the care of the Cotner Funeral Home. www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Reynoldsburg VFW
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Service
03:00 PM
Reynoldsburg VFW
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved