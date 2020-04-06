Home

Arthur Sibbalds, age 81, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, fishing, bowling, he loved doing home improvements and construction and helping others. Arthur is a proud United States Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna (Ferguson) Sibbalds, parents Arthur and Lenora Sibbalds, and brother Tom Sibbalds. Arthur is survived by his sons, Bryan (Shawna) Sibbalds, and Randy Sibbalds; grandchildren, Ryan (Allie) Sibbalds, Brittany (Nick) Sherrick, Taylor (Jeff) Patterson, Joel (Lydia) Sibbalds, Tyler Sibbalds, Ryleigh Sibbalds; along with 6 great-great-grandchildren, all whom will all miss him deeply. The family will hold a private burial at Sunset Cemetery on Wednesday. Please visit our online guestbook to share your condolences with the family at www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralservice.com. Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020
