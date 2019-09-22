The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
1573 Elaine Rd.
View Map
Arthur "Bill" Sklenar


1929 - 2019
Arthur "Bill" Sklenar Obituary
Sklenar, Arthur "Bill"
1929 - 2019
Arthur W. (Bill) Sklenar, 90, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Columbus, OH. He was born May 17, 1929 in Bellaire, OH, son of the late Otto and Anna Sklenar. Bill was a retired mechanical engineer for Boeing as well as a U.S. Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys L. Sklenar, whom he married on June 7, 1952, and two sisters, Nancy and Evelyn. Bill was a loving father, grandfather and devoted family man. Surviving are his brother, Richard (Chris) Sklenar and his children, Debra L. Heysek, Tampa, FL, Cynthia (Mike) Colles, Dublin, OH, Randy (Shelly) Sklenar, Pickerington, and Rick Sklenar and Amy Knapp, Blacklick. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232 on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from 5-8 pm and Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 pm Wednesday at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 1573 Elaine Rd. with Fr. William Arnold, Celebrant. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, in his memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Bill's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
