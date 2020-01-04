|
|
Turner, Arthur
1945 - 2020
Arthur Ryland Turner born on August 24, 1945 in Lancaster, Ohio. Passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was the loving son of the late Arthur D. and Helen M. (Ryland) Turner. Also preceded in death by infant nephew Todd Benton Dempsey, brothers Sam R. Turner, C. James Turner; nephew, Christopher J. Turner and beloved sister Judith Rae (Turner) Dempsey. Survived by sisters-in-law, Betty Turner and Martha Turner; numerous nieces and nephews, best friends, Joann Vitullo (former wife), Sue Burgi (former co-worker), Bob and Mary Cull, Vertis Dawson, Gerrard Furlow and Pat and Cathy Ryan. Art was a long-time member of Bexley United Methodist Church, graduated from Eastmoor High School, and retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio (insource). Special thanks to Hospice Care and those who gave of themselves during his illness. Art was a very compassionate caregiver of his loved ones. He also loved his home and took pride in his yard. A memorial service will be held Monday 6:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020