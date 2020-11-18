1/1
Arthur Wharton
1929 - 2020
Arthur Y. Wharton, 91, of Pataskala and Blacklick, Ohio, passed away on November 14, 2020. Born to the late Helen and Arthur Y Wharton Sr. on July 13, 1929. He is preceded in passing by brother Gene, daughter Linda, and his wife of 70+ years Eileen. Arthur and Eileen were high School sweethearts and lifelong travel partners. He has been involved with the South High School Alumni since his graduation in 1947. Arthur retired as a vice president of Bancohio National Bank. He was a founding member and retired assistant chief of the Jefferson Township Fire Department of Blaclick. Arthur's life was full with love for his family, commitment to his community, and loyalty to his valued friends. His counsel will be deeply missed by all. Arthur Is survived by his brother, Jim; sister, Carol; children, Kitty, Charlie (Lee Ann), Rick (Kym) and Scott (Bev); 15 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren. Friends and family may call Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Immediately following the calling hours there will a funeral service. Burial will be held at Jefferson Township Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
