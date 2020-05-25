Teixeira, Artie
1946 - 2020
Artie Marie Teixeira, 74, of Grove City, died peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at home. She was born March 9, 1946 in Mullens, West Virginia to the late William and Virginia Mills Shrewsberry. Artie was a Team Leader at Schottenstein Warehouse for many years but the most important thing in her life was her family. Besides her parents she is also preceded in death by her grandson Tim Roller. Artie is survived by her children, Lisa (Bob) Hoops, John (Shannon Smith-Szabo) Jenkins III and Mindy (Chuck) Longbrake; grandchildren, Nicole and Mark Roller, Brooke Jenkins, Lauren, Kailey and Rachel Longbrake; great grandchildren, Madeline and Riley Rhinebolt; 3 brothers; 3 sisters; and numerous extended family. Family will receive friends Wednesday, May 27 from 4-7pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St. (just south of 270). GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 50 PEOPLE WILL BE ALOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. A private service will be held Thursday at the funeral home. Visit www.schoedinger.com for a complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2020.