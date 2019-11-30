Home

POWERED BY

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Gorenstein residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Aryeh Gorenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Aryeh Gorenstein


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Aryeh Gorenstein Obituary
Gorenstein, Dr. Aryeh
1948 - 2019
Humorist, physician, dentist, philosopher, and punster, Dr. Aryeh Gorenstein, age 71, passed away on November 29th. While fighting a horrific cancer, he found the strength to keep everyone around him smiling and laughing. Preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ida Gorenstein. He is survived by his wife, Marci Gorenstein; son, Michael Gorenstein; daughter, Mandi Gorenstein and sister, Essia Kaufmann as well as friends, family and patients who will honor his memory. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 1st at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Gorenstein residence on Sunday following services and Monday through Thursday from 12:00pm to 3:00pm and 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Donations in memory of Aryeh may be made online to the Gesundheit! Institute patchadams.org to carry on Aryeh's legacy of healing and humor. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aryeh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -