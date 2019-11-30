|
|
Gorenstein, Dr. Aryeh
1948 - 2019
Humorist, physician, dentist, philosopher, and punster, Dr. Aryeh Gorenstein, age 71, passed away on November 29th. While fighting a horrific cancer, he found the strength to keep everyone around him smiling and laughing. Preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ida Gorenstein. He is survived by his wife, Marci Gorenstein; son, Michael Gorenstein; daughter, Mandi Gorenstein and sister, Essia Kaufmann as well as friends, family and patients who will honor his memory. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 1st at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the Gorenstein residence on Sunday following services and Monday through Thursday from 12:00pm to 3:00pm and 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Donations in memory of Aryeh may be made online to the Gesundheit! Institute patchadams.org to carry on Aryeh's legacy of healing and humor. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019