Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Madison Christian Church
3565 Bixby Rd
Groveport, OH
1996 - 2019
Ashley Roehrenbeck Obituary
Roehrenbeck, Ashley
1996 - 2019
Ashley Noelle Roehrenbeck, age 23, of Canal Winchester, found her wings and her voice September 6, 2019 at her home. She was born August 21, 1996 in Columbus, Ohio. Ashley belonged to Madison Christian Church in Groveport and was a 2016 graduate of Pickerington North High School. She had a zest for life and a love for Jesus. She loved bowling, swimming, blowing bubbles, throwing rocks in creeks and fireworks. Ashley's smile had the ability to light up a room. In spite of her disabilities, she had so much joy.
Ashley is survived by her parents, Tim and Angela Roehrenbeck; sister, Abbey Roehrenbeck; grandparents, Ron and Jayne Roehrenbeck and John and Jayne May; many family members and friends.
Friends may visit 2-4 & 6-8 Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A funeral service will take place 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd, Groveport, Ohio 43125 with Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens.
Those who wish may donate to the Pickerington Special Olympics in Ashley's memory.
Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019
