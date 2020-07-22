1/1
Ashley Uyoa
1995 - 2020
Ashley Uyoa, 25, passed away July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by grandfathers Oscar and Cirilo, and uncle Oscar F. Ashley is survived by parents, Myrtha and Cirilo Uyoa; brother, Cirilo Uyoa Jr.; grandmother, Rosa; aunts and uncles, Antonia, Eduardo, Maria, San Juana, Alberto, Joel, Refugio, Chelo; best friends, Erica, Julieta, and Sonya; many cousins, other extended family and friends. Ashley was currently attending OSU and studying in the medical field. She enjoyed helping children and loved animals. Ashley liked to take care of the earth. She was a wonderful daughter and will be deeply missed. Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery (new), Grove City, OH. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
