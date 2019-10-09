|
|
Marshall, Athena
Athena Marshall, 38, died at home unexpectedly after a sudden illness. Survived by parents, Dave and Rebecca Marshall; sister, Miranda Marshall, Cincinnati; grandmother, Jean Galleger; and a large extended family. She was an avid football fan, advocate for mental health rights, and graduate of Columbus State. Her beautiful smile, legendary dimple, and passionate off-key singing will never be forgotten. Private memorial to be arranged at a future date. Athena loved children and Christmas: in lieu of flowers, please donate to Toys for Tots to honor her memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019