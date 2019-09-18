Home

Hope Lutheran Church-Elca
820 Lilley Ave
Columbus, OH 43205
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
820 Lilley Ave
Columbus, OH
Athornia Steele Obituary
Steele, Athornia
Athornia Steele, Davie, FL, age 67, departed this life September 14, 2019. He is survived by wife, Gay Shelby Steele; and son, Shelby Steele; sister, Delois Steele; and brothers, Anthony (Francine) Steele, Brent (Cheryl) Steele and Bruce Steele. He is preceded in death by his mother Lillian Steele. "Thorny's" calling was in the field of legal education. He is the former dean and professor of law for Nova Southeastern University, Davie, FL; former interim dean and professor of law for Capital University, Columbus, Ohio; and former Interim President for Law School Admission Council, Newtown, PA. Throughout his life, service to God and the community were central to his mission. He served on numerous boards including Law School Admission Council and various boards for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Hope Lutheran Church committees. He was the recipient of numerous awards for his contributions to legal education and service to the community. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 820 Lilley Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or the David White Scholarship Fund, Capital University Law School.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
