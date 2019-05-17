|
|
Banks, Aubrey
1939 - 2019
Aubrey Banks, age 79, passed away May 15, 2019. He is survived by his children, Darryl Banks, Michelle Johnson, and Dyanna Banks. Home Going Celebration 11 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, 959 Bulen Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Burial Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Aubrey's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019