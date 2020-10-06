Carter, Aubrey
1985 - 2020
Aubrey Janae Carter, age 34. Sunrise December 18, 1985 and Sunset October 4, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 11AM. PRIVATE Visitation 12AM. Funeral Service 1PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the CARTER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com