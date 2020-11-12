1/1
Audrey Beverly
1923 - 2020
Audrey Victoria Beverly, passed away peacefully October 30, 2020. She was born May 19, 1923 to the late Florence and Arthur Beverly in Gate City, Virginia. Audrey retired from Mount Carmel Hospital West where she worked in obstetrics. She was a perfectionist. She believed there was only one way to do things and that was the right way. She was more than a sister; she was like a second mother to my daughter. She was a member of Broad Street Christian Church. She loved flowers and always planted a flower garden. Leaving to cherish her memories is her devoted sisters, Charlotte T. Houchins, Margaret Wood; special nieces, Charlotte V. Houchins, Brooklyn; and a host of other nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed. Graveside service and interment Saturday, November 21, 2020, 12Noon, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
