Audrey Blocker
1928 - 2020
Blocker, Audrey
Audrey Mae (Weber) Blocker, formerly of Cobblefield Dr. and Clare Rd., Ontario, Ohio, died October 12, 2020 at Brookdale-Muirfield Center, Dublin, Ohio. Audrey was born February 16, 1928 in Crestline, Ohio to George E. Weber and Lydia Koontz Weber. She graduated Crestline High School in 1946 and made the Mansfield-Ontario-Crestline area her home until 2013 when she moved to the Columbus area to be near family. She was the Librarian at Ontario Stingel Elementary School from 1967 to 1992, then worked several years part-time for the local IAM&A Machinists Union office. Audrey loved baking and was known for her home-made pies. cookies, and custom-decorated cakes, as well as for teaching cake decorating classes at the YWCA. She also applied her knack for floral arrangements in items offered at seasonal craft shows. Audrey loved music and served 50 years as a member of St. John's UCC church choir. She was active in many civic and social organizations, including Ontario Felions, and auxiliaries of Ohio Pharmacists Assn and 80th Division Army Veterans Assn. She also served as a Board Member of Walton Lake Assn. During her children's school years, she was active in Ontario Mothers Club and Ontario Boosters Club and proudly took on leadership roles. Audrey is preceded in death by her first husband Shelton E. Gadd (1949-1955) and her second husband Karl W. "Buck" Blocker (1957-2003). Her sisters Isabell Dell, Leora Weber, and Cleora Clausing, and her brother Ernest Weber also preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Claudia Bonham (Terry) of Hilliard, OH, Steve Blocker (Joyce) of Westerville, OH, and Gary Blocker (B.J.) of Winston Salem, NC; her six granddaughters, Kara Tidd (Josh) of Hilliard, OH, Nicole Bonham of Hilliard, OH, Kylie Bonham (Will White) of Centerburg, OH, Jennifer Ulery (Zack) of Columbus, OH, Emily Roy (Mike) of Raleigh, NC, and Elizabeth Pearsall (Jonathan) of Rock Hill, SC; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Roslyn Flaherty, Everly Tidd, Calvin Ulery, Ashleigh Pearsall, and Karly Pearsall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UCC choir (Mansfield). Family will receive visitors Friday, October 16, 5-7PM at Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St, Hilliard, OH and Saturday, October 17, 10-11AM at Wappner Funeral Home, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario, OH. A memorial service will then be held at 11AM followed by interment at Green Lawn Cemetery, Crestline, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Home
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Home
OCT
17
Interment
Green Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
