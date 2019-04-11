Home

Audrey Brownstein


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Brownstein Obituary
Brownstein, Audrey
1924 - 2019
Audrey Brownstein, age 94, passed away on April 11, 2019. Though a lifetime Ohio resident, she spent her final year in the warmth of Miami, Florida. The devoted wife of blessed memory, Bud, for 64 years. She was a loving and incredible mom, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a life-long athlete and avid OSU fan. She spent her senior years acting as chairwoman or officer of any Jewish organization that would allow her to do so. Audrey is survived by her children, Steven (Vivian) and Stewart (Cynthia); her grandchildren, David Brownstein (Rebecca Baer), Jennifer (Chad) Secrest, Beth Brownstein and Stephanie Brownstein (Katharine Schleich); and great grandchild, Oliver Secrest; as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be Sunday at 11 AM at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Congregation Tifereth Israel or Wexner Heritage House in Columbus. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
