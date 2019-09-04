|
|
Gaddis, Audrey
Audrey R. Gaddis, age 95, of Worthington, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Kathy) Gaddis; daughter, Pam (Dean) Brill; grandchildren, Kristin (Aaron), Dave (Samantha), Scott (Kathy), Michelle, and Jenny (Mark); great grandchildren, Catie, Corinne, Simon, Audrey, Piper, Ainsley, Charlotte, Xander, Hunter, Alyssa, Ashley, and Bryce; her sister, Joyce Yoder; and numerous nieces and nephews. Member of the Worthington United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Hal Gaddis. Friends may call Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2-3pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory may be made to the Worthington Resource Pantry or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneral home.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019