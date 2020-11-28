Horn, Audrey
1926 - 2020
Audrey Horn, 94, died Nov. 26 2020 in New Albany, Oh. She was born April 22, 1926 in Paynesville, W.Va., to the late Arthur and Pearl Horn (Green). She resided in Westerville, Oh.; where she was a member of the Central College Presbyterian Church and a volunteer for the 7th Day Advent Church. She was a graduate of the Johnstown High School class of 1946 and retired from Orient Correctional Institute. She is survived by her children Larry (Cheryl) Seymour, Karen (Rick) Clark and Cindy Seymour; 15 grandchildren; Michael D., Sharla, Tom, Allard, Michael, John, Tracy, Tara, Carl, Krista, Cheryl, Josh, Jessica, Sarah; 31 great grandchildren and 28 great, great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Rick (Marion) Green, John (Terry) Green, 8 sisters; Marie (Jim) Stewart, Norma Harper, Joyce Evener, Jean Searles, Carol (John) Martin, Sandy (Rich) Moore, Pam Evener, Bev (Randy) Weekly. She is preceded in death by her husband Ransom Seymour, son Ernest Seymour, daughter Ruth Ann Cumbow, grandson Danny Blesedell Jr., brother Ben Green, sisters Wanda and Donna Green, and Helen Clark. Friends and Family may call on Dec. 2nd from 1 pm to 3 pm and from 5pm to 7 pm at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd Westerville, OH. Funeral services will be held Thur., Dec. 3rd at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at 2 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.