|
|
McGee, Audrey J.
1927 - 2019
Audrey Jean McGee, age 91, of Bickford of Scioto and formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 3, 2019, one day before her 92nd birthday. She was born February 4, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter, of the late James and Esther Barnett. Audrey grew up in Warren, where she was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She was a secretary at the Packard Electric division of General Motors where she met her husband, James A. McGee. After marrying Jim, she became a stay at home mom and happily raised her two daughters. She was very involved in all of their activities and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was a member of the Champion Presbyterian Church. She loved count and cross-stitch projects, crafts, and puzzles. She was extremely caring, generous, creative, and loving. Heaven has gained a very special angel. She and Jim were very active and enjoyed many years of golfing and playing tennis. They spent hours watching and attending professional and college football games. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James A. McGee, sisters Theda Evans and Shirley Reiner. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Young (Jay) of Upper Arlington and Gail Fischer (Thomas) of Bluffton, South Carolina; grandchildren, Mallory Tracy (Benjamin), Elizabeth Fischer, and Michael Murphy; great-granddaughter, Abigail Tracy; brother, Edward Barnett (Gladys); nieces and nephews; and close friend, Amanda Weaver. Many thanks to the loving and caring support of Capital City Hospice and staff of Bickford on the Scioto. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, OH 43231. To sign Audrey's guest book or to share a special memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019