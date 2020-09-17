Jewell, Audrey
1926 - 2020
Audrey Jewell was called home to the Lord on September 16, 2020. She was 94 years old. Born on August 4, 1926, she was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Anna (Trott) Eisel. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51½ years, Donald E. Jewell; brothers Charles and Arthur Eisel, Sr.; and sisters Rose Albert, Marie Sierer, and Harriet Spitler. She is survived by sons Steven (Marilyn) Jewell, Fred Jewell, Dan (Linda) Jewell; daughters Donna (Michael) Hard, and Susan (Dan) Hannon; grandchildren Stephanie Archey, Bryan Jewell, Kristen March, Marissa Himmler, Natalie Ziadeh, Nathan and Nicholas Jewell, Katie Morgan, Melissa Fultz, and AJ and Rachel Hannon; twenty-one great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Audrey found so much joy in her family and spent as much time as possible with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a very active member of St. Stephens Catholic Church, and later, Church of the Resurrection, where she sang in the Contemporary Choir and was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. She was also a committee member of the Chalice Program and the Young at Heart. Audrey was an Associate of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She graduated from St. Mary's High School, the Class of 1944. The family would like to thank the Village of Westerville and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care given to their mother and grandmother especially during this pandemic when they could not be there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Dennis Kigozi at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 East Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11AM. Masks and social distancing are required. Private Burial with family members will follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 6500 Busch Blvd, Suite # 210, Columbus, 43229 or The Village of Westerville, 215 Huber Village Blvd, Westerville, 43081. If unable to attend, the funeral mass will be live streamed on Church of Resurrections FaceBook website. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna is assisting the family with funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schoedinger.com
.