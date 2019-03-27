|
|
Johnson, Audrey
1933 - 2019
Audrey Celesta Johnson age 85, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 The Villas at St. Theresa surrounded by loving family. Member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she was secretary for many years. He life was her faith, family "grandchildren" and friends. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Earl Wesley Johnson. Survived by children, Tim (Darla), Clay (Tina), Scott (Karen), Kelly (Jonathan Edwards), Brett, Patrick (Darcy), Darin (Andrea); grandchildren, Nicole (Jon), Eric (Amy), Nate, Luke, Matthew (McKenzie), Mallory, Scott, Haley, Ben, Colton, Maddan; great grandchildren, Joseph, Grace, Elizabeth, Ally, Rhyan, Maci, Andrew; several nieces and nephews; her extended family at The Villas at St. Theresa. Friends may call Friday 4-6 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral mass will be held Saturday 10:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church 4383 E. Broad St. Father William Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Villas at St. Theresa. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019