Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Audrey King

Audrey King Obituary
King, Audrey
1939 - 2019
Audrey King, 79, took The Master's hand on May 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John and Maude Schneider, 12 siblings, one son and two grandchildren. Survived by beloved husband, Eugene King Jr. of 62 years; children, Teresa Elliott (Greg), Ruthe Iacobucci (David), Connie King, Carla King Bridges, Hope King Mitchell (Terry), Gene King (Jeanna); special grandchildren, Dwanna King and Jordan Mitchell; 15 additional grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Pastor Samuel and Laura Morton; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 12-1pm with the funeral service to follow at 1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. Procession and interment prayer will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Much love and appreciation to Mount Carmel Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019
