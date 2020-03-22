Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Audrey Marilyn Harlor


1924 - 2020
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Audrey Marilyn Harlor age 95 of Grove City, OH passed away March 20, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was born September 9, 1024 to the late Lee and Mary (Decker) Hennick. Audrey was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church. She was employed by Amour's, Xerox and Field Publications. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester m. Harlor. Survivors include her children Randall (Terrie) Harlor, Scott (Dee) Harlor and Kelli (Stacey) Self. Grandchildren Joshua (Heidi) Harlor, Shane Harlor, Brandee (Kevin) Kemer and Corben Harlor; great grandchildren Brayden Harlor Garrick, Kiefer, Haydn, and Anja Kemer. Private family visitation and funeral service will be observed with interment at Grrenlawn Cemetery. Pastor Dennis Mohler will officiate. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME Grove City, Ohio. Please sign online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020
