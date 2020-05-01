Audrey N. Miller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Audrey N.
1925 - 2020
Audrey N. Miller, 94, of Grove City, passed away April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Harold Minor Miller Sr., son David Miller and siblings. Surviving family includes: children, Linda (Bob) Ferguson, Harold M. (Kathy) Miller Jr., Carol Miller, and Lana K. (Joe) VonDriska; daughter-in-law, Terry Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Doty; other family and friends. Everyone loved Audrey and she was the kindest soul. She worked for the Department of Taxation until retirement. Audrey will be dearly missed. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215, Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or any Veteran related Suicide Prevention program. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved