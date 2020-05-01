Miller, Audrey N.
1925 - 2020
Audrey N. Miller, 94, of Grove City, passed away April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Harold Minor Miller Sr., son David Miller and siblings. Surviving family includes: children, Linda (Bob) Ferguson, Harold M. (Kathy) Miller Jr., Carol Miller, and Lana K. (Joe) VonDriska; daughter-in-law, Terry Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Doty; other family and friends. Everyone loved Audrey and she was the kindest soul. She worked for the Department of Taxation until retirement. Audrey will be dearly missed. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215, Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or any Veteran related Suicide Prevention program. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
1925 - 2020
Audrey N. Miller, 94, of Grove City, passed away April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, husband Harold Minor Miller Sr., son David Miller and siblings. Surviving family includes: children, Linda (Bob) Ferguson, Harold M. (Kathy) Miller Jr., Carol Miller, and Lana K. (Joe) VonDriska; daughter-in-law, Terry Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Doty; other family and friends. Everyone loved Audrey and she was the kindest soul. She worked for the Department of Taxation until retirement. Audrey will be dearly missed. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215, Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or any Veteran related Suicide Prevention program. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.