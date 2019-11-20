|
|
Althauser, Jr., August
1936 - 2019
August Thomas "Tom" Althauser, Jr, 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home in Somerset, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Tom, the survivor of a major battle with colon cancer seventeen years ago, was supported in his final illness by family, friends, and the devoted medical staff of Fairfield Medical Center. Tom was a longtime resident of Worthington and was involved in the real estate and mortgage business in the north Columbus area for many years until he retired in his sixties to take up a second career as a farmer. Tom was born June 24, 1936 in Columbus to the late August Thomas Sr. and Ann (Wagner) Althauser. He spent his childhood in Columbus and Pataskala and graduated from Holy Family High School in Columbus in 1954. After spending two years in the U.S. Army, Tom attended Ohio State University and Wilmington College. At Wilmington he met the love of his life, Martha, whom he married in 1960. Tom began his real estate career with Bob King at Indian Hills Realty in the early 1960's and later became associated with Walter T. Krumm Realty. In 1972 he established Tom Althauser Realty in Worthington with partner Jim Hill, and the blue and white Tom Althauser signs became familiar sights throughout the area. In the early 1990's Tom became involved in the mortgage business and was associated with several companies including Principal Residential Mortgage where he became manager of the Westerville office. In 1992 Tom realized his life-time dream when he retired from the real estate business and moved to a farm near Somerset which he named Berry Bounty of Perry County. At his farm he spent many happy productive years raising raspberries and asparagus and became an avid beekeeper, often telling people that he had thousands of head of livestock. He enjoyed operating a u-pick black raspberry operation and participating in farmers markets. He was interested in the safe use of pesticides and chemicals, and took gardening classes, becoming an Ohio Master Gardener. Wherever business and personal interests took him, Tom became very active in professional and community organizations. In 1968 he was recognized by the United States Jaycees as an Outstanding Young Man of America. He held offices in groups such as the North Area Real Estate Association, Worthington Realty Association, and the Worthington Chamber of Commerce; he served as scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 333 in Worthington. After taking up his farming activities, he became active in the Perry Soil and Water Conservation Board and the Buckeye Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council. He was appointed to the Ohio Reclamation Commission and then served on that board for seven years. Tom loved listening to old-time country music (especially Hank Williams), fishing, collecting stamps, and getting together with friends. He enjoyed hosting an annual 4th of July party where guests and neighbors were treated to fireworks displays of questionable legality. He will be especially remembered for his positive attitude and words of encouragement to friends and co-workers, and for his standard answer to anyone who asked him how he was doing: "If I was any better, I'd be Irish," he'd say. Tom was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws Nellie and Oakley Graves who were especially dear to him, and his uncle and mentor Ed Wagner. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha; three sons, Douglas, Adam, and Matthew (Brenda), all of Westerville; and six grandchildren who were the pride and joy of his retirement years, Audrey (Shawn) Quillen of Austin Texas, Hayden of Cincinnati, and Autumn, Michael, Sara and Ashleigh, all of Westerville; his brother, Tim (Carol) Althauser of Dayton, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Judy Federowicz; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, 203 S. Columbus St., Somerset, Ohio, where Vigil service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church near Somerset with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant, assisted by the Rev. Mr. Gene Dawson. Military honors will be provided by the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58. A private family burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in St. Joseph Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019