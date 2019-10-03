|
|
Sugar, August
1937 - 2019
August J. Sugar, age 81, Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Attended St. Aloysius Military Academy in New Lexington, OH, and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School in 1952 and Bishop Rosecrans High School in 1956. He attended The Ohio State University and The American Institute of Banking. For the football season of 1956 he was Woody Hayes personal assistant. Retired from the Ohio National Bank and Lazarus Macys. Augie was an avid sailor, member of the Hoover Yacht Club and the American Motorcycle Association. He was Mr. Natural Body Builder of South Central Ohio for the 40 plus age group. A member of Seton Parish and active in the Bell Choir. Preceded in death by parents Gus and Marian Sugar, sister Mimi, and son Andrew. Survived by wife of 60 years, Freda Sugar; and son, August J. Sugar III (Gus); and grandson, August J. Sugar IV (AJ); sisters, Tina Sugar Oliver (Jack), CeCe Sugar and Victoria Sugar Kessler (Rodger); brother, Stephen Sugar (Eileen Hogan); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call Monday 4:30-7:30 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Prayer service 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 11 a.m. at Seton Church, 600 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington. Family burial later at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019