Augustine (Dattalo) Ellis

Augustine (Dattalo) Ellis Obituary
Ellis (Dattalo), Augustine
Augustine D. Ellis, age 85, February 13, 2019. 1951 Graduate of Bexley High School. Retired from Charles E. Merrill, publishing company. Longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mary, brother Anthony and brother-in-law Ray Conaway. Survived by loving husband of 62 years, Richard; children, Theresa, Marianne (Barry) Beck and Rick (Lauretta); granddaughter, Lauren; sisters, Rosemary Conaway and Vikki (Dennis) Pignatelli; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., where procession will form. Father David J. Young, celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
