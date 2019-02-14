|
|
Ellis (Dattalo), Augustine
Augustine D. Ellis, age 85, February 13, 2019. 1951 Graduate of Bexley High School. Retired from Charles E. Merrill, publishing company. Longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Mary, brother Anthony and brother-in-law Ray Conaway. Survived by loving husband of 62 years, Richard; children, Theresa, Marianne (Barry) Beck and Rick (Lauretta); granddaughter, Lauren; sisters, Rosemary Conaway and Vikki (Dennis) Pignatelli; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-5pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Monday at St. Pius X Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., where procession will form. Father David J. Young, celebrant. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019