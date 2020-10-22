Spears, Augustus
1936 - 2020
Augustus George Spears Jr., age 83. Sunrise December 9, 1936 and Sunset October 19, 2020. Private Visitation 2PM and Private Funeral Service 3PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask and Social Distancing are required. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SPEARS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com