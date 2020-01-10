Home

Avalee Jones


1943 - 2020
Avalee Jones Obituary
Jones, Avalee
1943 - 2020
Avalee Jean (Ray) Jones, 76, of Grove City, OH, passed away January 10, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1943 to the late Melvin "Ted" and Harriet Ray. Surviving family includes sons, Todd (Jackie) Jones, Scott (Lauri) Jones; grandchildren, Chance, Kayleigh, Emily, Molly, William; brother, William "Fred" (Cheryl) Ray; sister, Chris (John) Layman; step-siblings, Pat (Marie) Sergio, Chris (Tom) Finley, Jan (Bob) Carmean, Tony (Cathy) Sergio, Joe (Kris) Sergio, Amy (Joe) Mehrle; and many nieces and nephews. Avalee graduated from Grove City High School in 1961. Throughout her life she was an office manager for a number of nursing facilities around Central Ohio. She was a member of the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grove City. Avalee's greatest love was for her grandchildren. She was often seen attending hockey games, baseball games, choir performances, track meets, and mock trials. She loved attending marching band competitions. She was an incredibly kind and giving person. Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date. Details will follow on www.newcomercolumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
