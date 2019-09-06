Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Lee Family Cemetery
Piketon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avalene Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avalene Lee


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avalene Lee Obituary
Lee, Avalene
1940 - 2019
Avalene Lee, age 79, of Etna, Ohio, passed away on September 4, 2019 at her residence. Avalene was born May 16, 1940 to the late Hampton and Florence (Hale) Mullins in Martin, KY. Avalene will be remembered for her neverending compassion and love. She has always been a bright light for those who have needed direction and comfort. Avalene had a big heart for her cats but came to the aid of all animals. She is survived by her son, Edwin (Tina) Lee; daughter, Amy (Harvey) Bickmeyer; grandchildren, Jacob, Brody, Parker; brothers, Jimmy Mullins and Jr. Mullins; and many more had referred to her as Mawmaw Abby. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Lee, daughter Willia Gaylene Lee, son James Lee Jr., brothers John Wes, Woodrow, Denver, Claude, Paul, sisters Oma, Rose, Ola B, Bessie. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, at 12:30 PM at Lee Family Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio with Brother David Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Avalene's memory to the Mount Carmel Hospice. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now