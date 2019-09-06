|
Lee, Avalene
1940 - 2019
Avalene Lee, age 79, of Etna, Ohio, passed away on September 4, 2019 at her residence. Avalene was born May 16, 1940 to the late Hampton and Florence (Hale) Mullins in Martin, KY. Avalene will be remembered for her neverending compassion and love. She has always been a bright light for those who have needed direction and comfort. Avalene had a big heart for her cats but came to the aid of all animals. She is survived by her son, Edwin (Tina) Lee; daughter, Amy (Harvey) Bickmeyer; grandchildren, Jacob, Brody, Parker; brothers, Jimmy Mullins and Jr. Mullins; and many more had referred to her as Mawmaw Abby. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Lee, daughter Willia Gaylene Lee, son James Lee Jr., brothers John Wes, Woodrow, Denver, Claude, Paul, sisters Oma, Rose, Ola B, Bessie. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, at 12:30 PM at Lee Family Cemetery in Piketon, Ohio with Brother David Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Avalene's memory to the Mount Carmel Hospice. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019