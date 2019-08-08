|
|
Ferguson, Avanell
1928 - 2019
Avanell (Watson) Ferguson, age 91, passed on August 7, 2019 after a long illness. She was a graduate of Waterloo High School. Avanell was born to Ivan and Nellie (Clark) Watson on March 21, 1928. Avanell was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Ferguson, two sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Danny (Joyce) Ferguson; and her daughter, Donna Tyst. She is also survived by three brothers; her very special grandson, Therion Thacker; and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Avanell was a member of The Eastern Star where she served as a Worthy Matron of the Nelsonville Chapter. Friends may call Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Pickerington Baptist Temple, 521 N. Center St. in Pickerington, OH. Pastor BJ VanAman officiating. Interment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery in Willow Wood, OH at 2:30 p.m. Flowers may be sent to the church. Arrangements by the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME in Groveport, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 10, 2019