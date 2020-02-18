The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
322 E. Stewart Ave
Columbus, OH
Avanelle Baker Obituary
Baker, Avanelle
Avanelle Lucille Baker, age 95, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, David Baker and her second husband Dr. Paul Leithart. She is survived by her children, Dale (Debbie) Baker, Philip (Cindy) Baker, Janet (John) Mizera; grandsons, Paul (Viktorya) Proffitt, Joey, Tyler, Steven and Scott; and great-granddaughters, Vivienne and Alexandra; as well as many loving extended family members and friends. She will be remembered as a dedicated wife, beloved mother and grandmother. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Sage Park Alzheimer's Special Care and Kindred Hospice of Gahanna. Memorial service to be held at 4pm on Sunday, February 23, St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 322 E. Stewart Ave, Columbus, OH 43206 with Pastor Snowden Sims officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to St Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 322 E. Stewart Ave, Columbus, OH 43206. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
