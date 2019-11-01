|
|
Dixon, Avenell
Avenell Dixon, age 86, of Orange Park, Florida, passed away on October 30, 2019. Avenell was born December 13, 1932 to the late Elmer and Bessie (Conley) Dixon in Paintsville, Kentucky. A visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, November 6, 2019, from 10AM-12pM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow at 12PM with Pastor David Ritchie officiating. Entombment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery at 2:15PM in Galloway, Ohio. Please see the website for the full obituary. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019