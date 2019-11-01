Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Avenell Dixon


1932 - 2019
Dixon, Avenell
Avenell Dixon, age 86, of Orange Park, Florida, passed away on October 30, 2019. Avenell was born December 13, 1932 to the late Elmer and Bessie (Conley) Dixon in Paintsville, Kentucky. A visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, November 6, 2019, from 10AM-12pM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow at 12PM with Pastor David Ritchie officiating. Entombment will follow in the Sunset Cemetery at 2:15PM in Galloway, Ohio. Please see the website for the full obituary. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
