Avon Wilkes
1935 - 2020
Avon Wilkes, age 85, passed away October 12, 2020. Born near Proctorville, Ohio on April 16, 1935 to the late Rev. Lloyd and Nannie Wilkes. Graduated from Fairland High School. Survived by loving wife, Carol; daughters, Karen (Jeff) Smith, Michelle Wilkes and Wendy Peace; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Louise Turner; sister-in-law, Elcena Wilkes; brother, Jim Wilkes; Uncle Paul Wilkes; plus several cousins and nieces. Preceded in death by daughter Mary Lynn Wilkes-Werth, brother Larry G. Wilkes, infant sister Joann Wilkes, brother-in-law Wilton Turner. Attended several non-denominational churches. Member of York Lodge, Scottish Rite, O.E.S. and the Kentucky Colonels. Services at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. Friends may visit from 10-11am with a funeral service to follow at 11am with Rev. Jim Burge officiating. Interment following at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
