Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for B. Dejarme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Elaine Siomko Dejarme

Obituary Condolences Flowers

B. Elaine Siomko Dejarme Obituary
Siomko Dejarme, B. Elaine
1952 - 2019
B. Elaine Siomko Dejarme passed away peacefully at 10:00am Friday on April 5, 2019 at her home in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on January 25, 1952 in Pottstown, PA to the late Nicholas I. Siomko and Edith V. Siomko. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Lindy of 30 years, loving son Luke and faithful Siberian Husky named Bear, sisters Wendy Siomko Good (John Good and nephews Joshua and Adam) and Susan Siomko Witmer (Dale Witmer and nephews Michael, Steven and David), and brother William Siomko (Lili Sasu and nephew Sammi). Memorial Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at a later date. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.