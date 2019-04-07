|
Siomko Dejarme, B. Elaine
1952 - 2019
B. Elaine Siomko Dejarme passed away peacefully at 10:00am Friday on April 5, 2019 at her home in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on January 25, 1952 in Pottstown, PA to the late Nicholas I. Siomko and Edith V. Siomko. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Lindy of 30 years, loving son Luke and faithful Siberian Husky named Bear, sisters Wendy Siomko Good (John Good and nephews Joshua and Adam) and Susan Siomko Witmer (Dale Witmer and nephews Michael, Steven and David), and brother William Siomko (Lili Sasu and nephew Sammi). Memorial Service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at a later date. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019